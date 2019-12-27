The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have given Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a new contract which stipulates that he must live in Nigeria and is only allowed to go on vacation three times in a year.

Rohr was first appointed by the NFF in August 2016 on a two-year contract which he renewed for another two years in January 2018.

His current contract expires in June 2022 but the Franco-German is free to start speaking to other potential employers from Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The NFF are however willing to continue to work with the coach and have handed him a new contract which has some conditions.

According to Complete Sports, the new contract states that Rohr must stay in Nigeria and is only allowed to go on vacation three times a year.

Gernot Rohr is yet to agree on the contract from Amaju Pinnick-led NFF (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter) Twitter

Rohr has lived in France all through his stint as Super Eagles coach and that has not pleased NFF top brass.

The report also states that there is no upgrade on the Rohr’s pay although the NFF have decided to put a tax on it.

It is not known if Rohr will agree to the new contract.

The new stipulation on the new contract is in line with NFF’s attempt to make Rohr show more commitment to the local leagues.

The main criticism against Rohr has been that he does not follow the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick in an interview in November 2019 stated that Rohr must show commitment to the NPFL if he is to get a new contract.