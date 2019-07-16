Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will continue with Nigeria's senior men’s national football team after meeting the target set for him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr according to NFF boss Amaju Pinnick was given the target of taking the Super Eagles to the semi-finals of AFCON 2019, failure to do that, would get him the sack.

The Franco-German met the target as Nigeria beat South Africa on Wednesday, July 10 to reach the semi-finals where there lost 2-1 to Algeria on Sunday, July 14.

Despite the loss, NFF boss Pinnick has kept to his word and maintained that they will stick with Rohr.

“Gernot Rohr will not be sacked as Super Eagles coach. He will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” Pinnick told African football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana on Monday, July 16.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honours.”

Criticisms

Rohr who was appointed as Super Eagles boss in August 2016, has a contract with the NFF until 2020.

He initially joined the Super Eagles on a two-year contract which was renewed for another two years after he successfully led Nigeria to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Under Rohr, the Super Eagles impressively qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and AFCON 2019 with a game to play in both qualification series.

He, however, has had his critics who believe he has not made any impact in big moments.

Nigeria lost 2-1, conceding a late goal to Argentina to crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which was fodder to his critics.

Call for him to be sacked intensified again after Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Algeria in the semi-finals of AFCON 2019 but the NFF have decided to stick with him.

Rohr’s biggest criticism has been that his Super Eagles have lacked a clear identity since he took over although his team did take shape as a defensive and counter-attacking unit during AFCON 2019.

Rohr’s next task will be to ensure that the Super Eagles of Nigeria win their third-place match of AFCON 2019 against Tunisia.

Next after AFCON 2019 will be the qualifiers for AFCON 2021.