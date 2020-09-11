Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has backed Victor Osimhen not to be affected by racism issues in Italy following his big money-move to Napoli.

Osimhen initially had concerns over playing in Italy because of the racism issues that have plagued football in the country.

Before putting pen to paper on the €71m, the 21-year-old had to be reassured by Napoli legends Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens.

Rohr is not worried about Osimhen if he ever faces racism in Italy as he believes the striker has the right mentality to cope.

“Racism? I don’t think this will be a problem for Victor (Osimhen),” the Super Eagles boss told SSC Napoli News.

“He has already lived through experiences in France, Germany and Belgium, where there have been difficult situations to overcome. He is very strong mentally.”

Great player

Gernot Rohr has backed Victor Osimhen to shine in Napoli

Osimhen has had a fine start to life at Napoli and has scored two hat tricks in two pre-season games. Rohr expects the Nigeria international to continue in that vein and be a success for the Serie A side.

“Victor Osimhen is a great player, he is very important to us and he will be even more so thanks to the experience that he will get in a top club like Napoli,” the Super Eagles boss also said.

“Despite his young age, he has many qualities and will show them in Italy.”

“Osimhen is not like Drogba yet, but he could become so by working hard to enhance his talents.

“He is intelligent and prepared, he knows how to adapt to his teammates and systems. He has body and speed, and above all, he’s an excellent finisher.”

Osimhen will be looking to make is competitive debut when Napoli travel to Parma on in the first Serie A matchday of the 2020/2021 season on Sunday, September 20, 2020.