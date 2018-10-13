news

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated he is not bothered if it rains during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash between Nigeria and Libya.

The raining conditions have intensified after the summer is several parts of the countries and there have been fears that the weather prediction for the Super Eagles game against Libya forecasts heavy downpour.

Rohr, however, does not see this as a major problem as he continues preparing his side for the all-important clash.

In an interview session, Rohr stated that his players are foreign professionals and have what it takes to perform in unfavourable conditions.

According to a report by Complete sports Rohr said, "We have a lot of European players, only one is playing in Nigeria. They are used to playing in this type of condition. This training pitch is okay, the same with the Main bowl."

The German tactician also had words of praise for the Akwa Ibom state government who reduced price tickets for the encounter and welcoming the Super Eagles back to Town.

He said, "I want to thank the Governor of Akwa Ibom, His Excellency Emmanuel Udom for receiving us again.”

He also revealed the reason why the game had to be moved from Kaduna where the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) wanted.

He said, "We were supposed to play in Kaduna, the pitch wasn't ready and CAF didn't approve it."

"We are really very happy to be here in Uyo. It's now our home. We have a good feeling here with the Stadium and the people. This happiness is what I want to see in the game against Libya on Saturday.”

Rohr also stated that he is less concerned that Adel Amrouche quit his role as the head coach of Libya as the team poses a threat to the qualification campaign.

He said, “His (Amrouche) exit has not changed anything. We have seen the team on video. They played very well against South Africa and during the World Cup qualifiers as well. The team still have the same players.

“The coach can be changed, but the assistants are still there with the same set of players. It’s not going to be an easy game because of this. Sometimes its even difficult when a new coach comes in."

Nigeris vs Libya Time