RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Despite scoring 19 goals in Serie A this season, Super Eagles boss Rohr wants Simy Nwankwo to join a 'stronger' club to a get call-up

Authors:

Steve Dede

Rohr says Osimhen, Iheanacho, Onuachu are all ahead of Nwankwo in the Super Eagles.

Nwankwo Simy celebrates his team's third goal during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and Benevento at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on January 17, 2021 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Nwankwo Simy is one of the most in-form players in the Serie A (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria

Despite being one of the most in-form Nigerian players currently, there is still no way back for Simy Nwankwo to the national team except he leaves Crotone and joins a ‘stronger club’, according to Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Recommended articles

Nwankwo is having an excellent individual season with Crotone, with 19 goals in the Serie A and has only been outscored by Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rohr says he does not plan to recall the 28-year-old striker to the national team despite his fine form.

“I know Simy very well, it was me who called him for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He performed well at that competition, after which he played for some time in the Italian Serie B,” the Super Eagles boss told Europa Calcio.

“I have never forgotten about him and have always observed him, not just now that he is doing so well.

“However, the competition is huge: we have (Victor) Osimhen, (Kelechi) Iheanacho from Leicester and (Paul) Onuachu from Genk, who is very similar to Simy in terms of features and physical structure. Without forgetting (Umar) Sadiq and (Odion) Ighalo.

“So it is very difficult to be part of the Nigeria attack, we have very good players.

Simy Nwankwo has four caps for Nigeria
Simy Nwankwo has four caps for Nigeria ece-auto-gen

“As I said before, I have never stopped following his performances, but I believe that next year he must go and play in a club and in a team that is stronger than Crotone.

“It will not be equally easy, but he would already have a better chance of returning to the national team.”

Nwankwo has four caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and was part of the team that went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he made two substitute appearances.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard