Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has stated that the new invitees to the team can make the final squad to the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON).

Rohr has made necessary changes to the initial 23-man list for the games in the international break.

In a report by Complete Sports, Rohr has explained that there are spots in his team to the tournament that has not yet been decided.

Speaking ahead of the final AFCON 2019 qualifier against the Pirates of Seychelles, Rohr stated that he is giving the opportunity to new players to prove themselves and displaced the team’s regulars.

Rohr explained the addition of Flying Eagles captain Ikouwen Udoh who replaced Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu and how they can fight for their places in the team.

The Super Eagles have two games at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, and Rohr is optimistic the newly recruited players can add some quality to the team.

Speaking at the Agege Stadium he said, “We are already preparing for the AFCON but this is the last game of the qualifiers. So, it is a very important game.”

Rohr who also called up Akwa United star Ndifreke Effiong to replace Ola Aina explained the presence of several other stars from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in his team.

He said, “I want to see who can come to our team. We now have four local players; (Ndifreke) Effiong from Akwa United and (Ikouwen) Udoh, the captain of the Under20 team who played very well in Niamey in the last AFCON of Under 20.

“We also have (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa and Valentine (Ozornwafor), who is a tall left-footed defender. So it will be interesting to see the new players in at least one of the two games.

“So, it’s already a competition for our list for AFCON.”

Rohr expects the qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt to help him make his selection decision ahead of the 2019 AFCON.