Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has made the shortlist for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2019 African Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Rohr made the 10-man shortlist that was revealed by CAF on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

The German coach in the year under review oversaw Super Eagles’ successful qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and went all the way in the tournament to finish third.

The Super Eagles have also had a fantastic start to the qualification campaign to AFCON 2021.

Rohr is up against Djamel Belmadi who led Algeria to the AFCON 2019 title and Aliou Cisse, coach of Senegal who were beaten in the final

Nigeria are also in the running to be the 2019 Africa Men’s National Team alongside AFCON 2019 winners Algeria and Senegal who finished second.