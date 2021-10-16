Gernot Rohr must show courage to get Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup

He has tinkered the Super Eagles to three wins in four matches at the first round of the Qualification for the World Cup.

Having been allowed the 2018 finals to bed himself into the job, Rohr will be expected to demonstrate that he is capable of maintaining Stephen Keshi's level of success in qualifying tournaments while inspiring a more enlightened brand of football. That is bound to mean making changes, and a milestone of sorts will be passed when Nigeria take the field again next month.

Now Rohr has one year until Qatar, with a midway checkpoint when the group fixtures are completed in November this year. His choice has been restricted by the unavailability of key players players who would have been strongly considered, but his willingness to keep faith with promoting youth is signaled by the presence of Maduka Okoye, Chidera Ejuke, Terem Moffi and Victor Osimhen.

He has the group with a balance of youth and experience, and has others on the horizon who are young and maybe haven't really broken through.

The coach will be hoping to top Group C and hope Nigeria avoid the big guns at the playoffs.

On that hope rests the possibility not just of a smooth run to the 2022 finals, but of the fundamental change that Nigeria badly need. Rohr has time and experience on his side. Courage and vision will be at least as important on the road to Qatar.

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

