Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is a grieving man following the passing of his mother at the age of 97.

It was the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who announced the passing of Rohr’s mum on their social media accounts.

“We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace,” the NFF wrote in a statement.

It is not known the exact day Rohr’s mum died but Rohr will have time to grieve and lay him mum to rest with the international break over.

Gernot Rohr was raised in his hometown Mannheim

Rohr’s mum had him June 18, 1953, in Mannheim, West Germany with Philipp Rohr, a former German football player.

The 66-year-old Franco-German was raised in his hometown Mannheim and was highly involved in sports since his early childhood days.