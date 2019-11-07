The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are stalling on talks to give Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a new contract.

Rohr’s current contract runs out in June 2020 but the NFF are yet to resume talks over a new deal.

"I don't know what will happen and nothing has been discussed,” Rohr told German publication Mannheimer Morgen in early October.

“It is a surprise because we are expected to qualify for two tournaments. That says a lot about it.”

Earlier in September, Rohr said it was strange that his contract was ending right in the middle of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

“It’s a bit strange that I have a contract ending while I have to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon,” Rohr told ace British-Nigerian journalists Osasu Obayiuwana.

Fall out

Gernot Rohr is not seeing eye to eye with NFF bosses according to several reports (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter) Twitter

The 66-year-old in recent months have not seen eye to eye with the top brass of the NFF. He has complained about several issues including delays in payment of his salaries and wages and choice of friendly games.

It seems Rohr himself has been quietly preparing to part ways with the Super Eagles when his current deal expires as he reportedly held talks with DR Congo and Cameroon for a role as coach of their national teams.

Rohr took over the Super Eagles in August 2016 on a two-year contract which was renewed for another two years in January 2018.

The German coach took over a Super Eagles team that had failed to qualify for two consecutive AFCON tournaments.

Since he took over, Rohr has impressively taken Nigeria to two major tournaments, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Nigeria exited in the group stage and AFCON 2019 where the Super Eagles finished third.

Rohr has managed 37 games in charge of the Super Eagles with 20 wins, seven draws and 10 losses.

He however still divides opinions among Nigerian football enthusiasts. While a school of thought believes he has done a good job and needs to continue with the project, the other believes that he lacks the tactical abilities to take the Super Eagles to the next level.

Rohr has been on record saying he wants to continue with the Super Eagles project having seen through the emergence of a host of young players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo etc.

Gernot Rohr wants to continue with his Super Eagles project

ALSO READ: How Super Eagles won third-place game of AFCON 2019

“I have a lot I want to achieve. Big things with Nigeria. I can see what the future can produce,” he also told Obayiuwana.

“I hope I can work with President Amaju Pinnick to achieve those things. But I don’t know my situation after June 2020. We have to see what happens.”

“I see a very good future for the Super Eagles. There are a lot of young, talented players coming through,” he further said.

“We can have a very good team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) AND 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But we have to work hard. And together, with all the relevant people in Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles will play the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in 2021 AFCON qualifiers on Wednesday, November 13 and Sunday, November 17 respectively which might be Rohr’s last game in charge of Nigeria’s senior national team.