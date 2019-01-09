Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has backed Victor Moses to make a sensational return to Nigeria's senior national football team.

Moses retired from the Super Eagles team after participating at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and missed out of the remaining qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Still-27-year-old the Winger has struggled to get game time at Premier League giants Chelsea after his retirement.

Amaju Pinnick president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently stated that he would have a word with Moses to revive his career with the Super Eagles.

In a report by Complete Sports, Rohr stated that he will welcome Moses with open arms if he reverses his decision.

He said, “Victor Moses is a very good player for Nigeria. I believe it was too early for such a good player to stop international football when he did but we have to respect his decisions.”

“If he changes his mind we will welcome him but he has to find that motivation within himself to come back and be ready to give his 100% at all time as we know he can.

“Then of course, it is important that he gets back to playing regularly at his club and get his sharpness back.”

During his time with the Super Eagles, he made 37 appearances contributing 12 goals and won the 2013 AFCON.