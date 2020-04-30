Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that he is ready to accept a pay cut to continue his project with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Rohr has been with the Super Eagles since August 2016 and his current contract expires on June 30 2020.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have however the Franco-German a new contract which states that he will get a lower wage compared to what he was paid before.

Despite the reduction in wages and the terms that state that he must reside in the country and be paid in local currency, Rohr says he will accept the contract.

"But I heard like everybody what was said by President [Amaju] Pinnick, that I have to accept to be paid in Naira, and I have to be resident in Nigeria. I agree to these two things, and even I agree to have a lower salary,” Rohr told ESPN.

"I am not doing my job for money. I am doing my job because I like it. Because we have built a team like you know, and money is not the most important. But I also have to look after my assistants.

Gernot Rohr (left) says his mission with the Super Eagles is not finished (Twitter/OgaNlaMedia) Twitter

"I accept because I think that my mission in Nigeria is not finished yet, and I know very well my players. I know very well the officials. We are now just like a family, and I think it is good to continue especially in this period now where it is difficult to change, to travel, to see new people."

Rohr was reportedly being paid around N24m every month ($55,000) but it is not known how much cut he is willing to take for his new contract.

Rohr also revealed that he has returned NFF’s contract proposal with some demands of his own and is hoping an agreement would be reached soon so he can sign an extension.

After taking over from Sunday Oliseh in August 2016, Rohr led the Super Eagles through a successful qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and signed a two-year-extension just after the tournament,

Under Rohr, the Super Eagles failed to get past the group stage of the World Cup and finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

In total, the Super Eagles have played 49 games under Rohr with 29 wins, 11 draws and nine loses.

NB: $1=N455