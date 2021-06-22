RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Germany's Mueller set to miss Hungary showdown after again missing training

Germany forward Thomas Mueller injured his knee in Saturday's 4-2 win over Portugal

Germany forward Thomas Mueller looks set to miss Wednesday's crucial Euro 2020 match against Hungary with a knee injury after again sitting out team training.

The attacking midfielder missed Tuesday morning's session with the German squad and trained alone with his knee heavily strapped after taking a knock in Saturday's 4-2 win over Portugal in Group F.

However, Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan, who also sat out training on Monday alongside Mueller, joined the squad session Tuesday, having shaken off knee and calf injuries respectively.

If Mueller drops out, his Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka is poised to take his place against the Hungarians.

A draw in Munich would see Germany earn a place in the last 16.

Hungary, who are bottom of the group, need a win to avoid elimination.

