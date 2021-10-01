RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Germany wing-back Gosens sidelined by thigh injury

Germany left-back Robin Gosens has been sidelined by a thigh injury

Germany coach Hansi Flick confirmed Friday that Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens had suffered a serious leg injury amid reports the defender will be sidelined for months.

The 27-year-old Germany international had to be helped off clutching his thigh in the opening minutes of Atalanta's 1-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Flick confirmed the severity of Gosens' injury when he left the defender out of the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia.

"Robin Gosens has been seriously injured, which is a bitter blow for us because of his attitude and professionalism. We will miss him," Flick said.

Italian media reported that Gosens is expected to be out for two months.

"We wish him all the best, hopefully he will be able to kick the ball again quickly," Flick added.

Gosens had played in all eight of Atalanta's games so far this season, scoring the equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal in the Champions League having also hit the net in a 2-1 Serie A win against Sassuolo.

He made his international breakthrough at Euro 2020, scoring a superb goal and setting up two more in a 4-2 win over Portugal before Germany bowed out to England at Wembley in the last 16.

