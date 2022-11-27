QATAR 2022

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Tunde Young
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Germany remain without a win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after playing out a 1-1 draw against Spain in a Group E clash.

The European giants collided at the Al Bayt Stadium with different stakes for each team as Spain needed a win to seal qualification while Germany needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes alive.

Spain were buoyed by the confidence of a seven-nil thrashing of Costa Rica in the opening game while Germany were hoping to shake off the disappointing defeat to Japan in the first game.

Luis Enrique’s men were dominant in possession throughout the early exchanges, and only a stunning one-handed Manuel Neuer stop denied Dani Olmo’s ferocious strike.

Jamal Musiala was outstanding for Germany against Spain
Jamal Musiala was outstanding for Germany against Spain Pulse Nigeria

Germany grew into the game and appeared to have taken the lead when Antonio Rüdiger headed Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick but their celebrations were cut short as the effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

Germany looked even better after the break and threatened even more in the second half but ironically it was Spain who broke the deadlock against the run of play.

Substitute Alvaro Morata completed a nice counter-attacking move for Spain, connecting with a low Jordi Alba cross and flicking home past Manuel Neuer in the 62nd minute, just eight minutes after coming off the bench.

Alvaro Morata proved he is the ultimate impact man after coming off the bench to score for Spain again.
Alvaro Morata proved he is the ultimate impact man after coming off the bench to score for Spain again. AFP

Germany would respond with a substitute striker of theirs, Niclas Fullgruk with a resounding finish into the top corner after nice work by Jamal Musiala.

A trademark NICLAS FULLKRUG goal ensured Germany will fight to the end.
A trademark NICLAS FULLKRUG goal ensured Germany will fight to the end. AFP

The 83rd-minute strike earned Germany their first point of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but they still remain bottom of Group E with one more match to play against Costa Rica.

Spain on the other hand are top of the group with four points and are on course to not only qualify but finish top of the group.

