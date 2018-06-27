Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Germany out of the World Cup

Here are the reactions as Germany are out at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27. play Thomas Muller could not save Germany as they crashed out
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27.

Second half goals by Young-Gwon Kim and Heung-Min Son gave South Korea a memorable victory over 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany.

Germany lost their first game of the World Cup to Mexico but bounced back with victory against Sweden.

Germany out of the World Cup

Just like Italy did at South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup, and also Spain at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as the defending champions.

 

play Young Gwon Kim was among the goals as South Korea beat Germany (CNN)

 

Reactions as Germany crash out of the World Cup

 

play Germany are out of the World Cup (CNN)

 

 

The result means that Germany and South Korea both crash out of the World Cup while Sweden and Mexico progress from group F.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

Football

Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 but both teams progressed from group F into the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after their encounter on Wednesday, June 27.
World Cup 2018 Sweden, Mexico progress, Germany crash out
Angry Nigerians insulted the wife of Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo after After the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult strikers wife on Instagram after loss to Argentina
Vote of confidence for Japan keeper Eiji Kawashima
Football Japan keeper given vote of confidence despite Senegal howler
British Prime Minister Theresa May has caught World Cup fever
Football England's Kane has British PM flying the flag for World Cup matches