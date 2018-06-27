news

Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27.

Second half goals by Young-Gwon Kim and Heung-Min Son gave South Korea a memorable victory over 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany.

Germany lost their first game of the World Cup to Mexico but bounced back with victory against Sweden.

Germany out of the World Cup

Just like Italy did at South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup, and also Spain at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as the defending champions.

Reactions as Germany crash out of the World Cup

The result means that Germany and South Korea both crash out of the World Cup while Sweden and Mexico progress from group F.