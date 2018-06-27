Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Germany 'no longer always win' - Lineker tweaks quote

Football Germany 'no longer always win' - Lineker tweaks quote

Gary Lineker had to modify his famous quote about the Germans always winning for a second time after Joachim Loew's holders crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former England captain Gary Lineker play

Former England captain Gary Lineker

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gary Lineker had to modify his famous quote about the Germans always winning for a second time after Joachim Loew's holders crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday.

The former England striker once famously said: "Football is a simple game -- 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."

On Saturday Lineker sent out a revised version following Toni Kroos's dramatic late goal against Sweden, which kept Germany's World Cup hopes alive

"Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow... win."

Lineker was moved to make a second tweak to his saying after South Korean's stunning 2-0 win in Kazan left the four-time world champions humiliated and heading home as Group F's bottom team.

He wrote on Twitter: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Marcelo was forced from the field with what appeared to be a muscle injury
Football Brazil's Marcelo forced off injured against Serbia
Joachim Loew has shown loyalty to players who won the 2014 World Cup
Football Five reasons Germany have failed at the World Cup
Mesut Ozil was on the losing side as Germany crashed out of the World Cup
Football Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Southgate dismissed suggestions his side would not try to beat Belgium
Football We're here to win, not plot final route, says England's Southgate