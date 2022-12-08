Germany issue Hansi Flick statement as Jurgen Klopp rumours circle following World Cup disaster

The German Football Association has put an end to speculation about Hansi Flick's future as national team coach by issuing a statement confirming that the 57-year-old tactician will remain in charge until at least 2024 when Germany hosts the UEFA European Championships.
The former Bayern Munich manager, who entered the German job after winning a famous sextuple of titles with Bayern, oversaw an awful display in Qatar, where Germany failed to qualify from the group stage of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row.
Why Hansi Flick was given more time
He was spared the ax due to his relative novelty to the job, having only taken over in August 2021, as well as his perceived pedigree, having led Bayern to enormous success in his spell there and winning the World Cup with the German team as assistant manager to Joachim Low in 2014.
Choosing to look ahead rather than back, the DFB has decided to keep Flick on, hoping that he can turn the nation's fortunes around with the 2024 Euros, which is seen as the ideal opportunity to return Germany to their rightful place in world football.
Their young and talented team could be fully mature by 2024, and Flick is regarded as the ideal man to lead them to that point.
No Klopp for Germany
Another German manager who is adept at working with youngsters is current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who was rumoured to be interested in the national team position with Liverpool currently struggling in the Premier League.
However, Klopp is believed to be solely focused on Liverpool at the moment, making a switch to the national team unlikely— even more so with the DFB statement backing Hansi Flick.
