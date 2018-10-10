Pulse.ng logo
Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been called up to the Germany squad, after injury to Kevin Trapp, for their Nations League away matches against the Nerthlands in Amsterdam on Saturday and next Tuesday in Paris against France.

(AFP)

Germany coach Joachim Loew has called in reinforcements for the upcoming Nations League matches against France and the Netherlands with goalkeeper Bernd Leno and winger Serge Gnabry covering for injury.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper Kevin Trapp are both sidelined, so Loew has called up Leno and Gnabry for Saturday's game against the Dutch in Amsterdam and Tuesday's match against world champions France in Paris.

Goretzka is out with a thigh injury and stayed in Munich for treatment, while Trapp also failed to train with the Germany squad in Berlin on Tuesday after suffering a knock.

Bayern winger Gnabry and Arsenal goalkeeper Leno are expected to join the squad on Wednesday afternoon.

The Germany team will fly to Amsterdam on Friday, but Loew has yet to train with his full 21-man squad in Berlin.

Like Goretzka and Trapp, wing-back Jonas Hector also sat out Tuesday's open session, watched by 5,000 fans at Hertha Berlin's training complex, after playing for second-division club Cologne on Monday.

Loew is already missing key players with Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus (knee) and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (thigh) both sitting out the internationals with minor knocks.

