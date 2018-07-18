Pulse.ng logo
German MPs show Nutella 'red card' over World Cup giveaway

German MPs have blasted a World Cup promotion by Nutella chocolate spread, after they worked out people would have to scoff almost 16 kilos of the sugary treat to earn a football.

German MPs have blasted a World Cup promotion by Nutella chocolate spread, after they worked out people would have to scoff almost 16 kilos of the sugary treat to earn a football.

"Once again, the food industry has used the football World Cup to market sweets to children," Greens party MP Renate Kuenast told AFP Tuesday as she and other lawmakers complained to Germany's advertising council.

"It's a red card for Ferrero's Nutella," she added, referring to the Italian manufacturer.

Customers would have to cart home 35 jars of Nutella to gather enough points for a football printed with the signatures of Germany's World Cup team.

That adds up to "15.75 kilos (34.7 pounds) of Nutella, nine kilos of sugar, five kilos of fat, 85,000 calories and 97.65 euros ($113.60)" Kuenast and other MPs wrote to the advertising authority.

They further charged that Ferrero had "exploited kids' special trust" in their favourite football stars by printing their photos on collectible cards.

"We have nothing against the product -- if people like it, they should eat it -- but one shouldn't suggest to children that it has something to do with being sporty, active or healthy," the MPs said.

Kuenast and the other lawmakers hope the advertising council, an industry-run body that watches for ethical breaches in advertising, will block the campaign and issue a warning to Ferrero's German division.

