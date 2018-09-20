Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

German league launches eSports tournament for Bundesliga clubs

Football German league launches eSports tournament for Bundesliga clubs

Bundesliga teams will battle it out on-line this season with the German Football League (DFL) announcing plans for an eSports competition for the clubs in Germany's top two leagues.

  • Published:
The DFL say top 36 clubs in Germany's first and second Bundesliga divisions have the chance to play off to be the German club champion in eFootball play

The DFL say top 36 clubs in Germany's first and second Bundesliga divisions have the chance to play off to be the German club champion in eFootball

(AFP/File)

Bundesliga teams will battle it out on-line this season with the German Football League (DFL) announcing plans for an eSports competition for the clubs in Germany's top two leagues.

The DFL say top 36 clubs in Germany's first and second Bundesliga divisions have the chance to play off to be the German club champion in eFootball.

The initiative is in collaboration with Electronic Arts, who publish the highly successful FIFA game series.

"ESport a not only highly popular among young people, it is almost part of everyday culture - in Germany and far beyond," said Christian Seifert, the managing director of the DFL.

"It is a matter of shaping the future and responding to changes in media consumption and leisure time in the digital age."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Football

"Bitter taste": Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Serie A action against minnows Frosinone after his red card against Valencia.
Football Tearful Ronaldo picks himself up for Juve trip to Frosinone
Five points for Lionel Messi to ponder ahead of this weekend's Spanish league games
Football Miami looms over Camp Nou as Barca host Girona in La Liga
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his 350th Bundesliga appearance on Saturday when he plays for Bayern Munich at his former club Schalke.
Football Five things to look for in the Bundesliga
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is hunting the golden boot
Football Lukaku hunts golden boot as United gather momentum
X
Advertisement