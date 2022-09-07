PREMIER LEAGUE: 'It wasn't about performance' - German goalkeeper Leno slams 'political' Arsenal

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Gunner has found happiness again after Arsenal used 'politics' to chase him out of the club

German international Bernd Leno has revealed how politics from North London club Arsenal led to him leaving the club this summer.

Leno has joined newly promoted club Fulham from the Gunners in a deal worth £8 million, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The move brought to an end Leno's four-year romance with Arsenal, three of which were spent as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, the 30-year-old lost his place to the 24-year-old Englishman.

Speaking on why he left the Gunners, Leno told the German media outlet, Bild, that his exit from the club had nothing to do with performance but politics.

"When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go,'’ Leno told Sport BILD via Metro.

‘'In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here.’'

After making just eight (8) appearances last season at Arsenal, Leno has found a new home at the Craven Cottage and is happy again.

‘'It feels amazing to finally be here," he added. "I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team."

"I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end, we made it, and that’s the most important thing.’'

'It wasn't about performance' - Ex-Gunner Leno slams 'political' Arsenal

