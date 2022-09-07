'It wasn't about performance' - Ex-Gunner Leno slams 'political' Arsenal

Leno has joined newly promoted club Fulham from the Gunners in a deal worth £8 million, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The move brought to an end Leno's four-year romance with Arsenal, three of which were spent as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, the 30-year-old lost his place to the 24-year-old Englishman.

Leno reveals why he left Arsenal

Speaking on why he left the Gunners, Leno told the German media outlet, Bild, that his exit from the club had nothing to do with performance but politics.

"When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go,'’ Leno told Sport BILD via Metro.

‘'In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here.’'

Leno finds happiness again at the Cottage

After making just eight (8) appearances last season at Arsenal, Leno has found a new home at the Craven Cottage and is happy again.

‘'It feels amazing to finally be here," he added. "I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team."