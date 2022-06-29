PREMIER LEAGUE

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Niyi Iyanda
The former teammates are currently in Dubai, where they are enjoying the summer break. On Wednesday afternoon, the Dutch international took to his Twitter account to post a picture of him alongside Salah and captioned it as follows: “Can't lie, missed these conversations with the Egyptian king.”

Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently

Missing his former teammate, Salah also posted a picture from their dinner but chose to go with a much shorter caption: “Reminiscing.”

Wijnaldum arrived on the red half of Merseyside in 2016 in a £23 million move from Newcastle United.A crowd favourite, Wijnaldum was known for his relentless pressing, which suited Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

He made a total of 239 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 21 goals and contributing a further 16 assists in his time at Anfield. He came off the bench to kick start a memorable comeback against Barcelona in Liverpool’s 2018/19 Champions League-winning season.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson celebrating the former's dramatic goal in the Champions League tie against Barcelona AFP

At the end of his contract last year, Wijnaldum chose not to renew and opted for a move to French champions Paris Saint Germain. In his first season in the French capital, Wijnaldum went from a crowd favourite to a frustrated figure on the bench, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

He is reportedly unhappy and could be on his way out of the Parc de Prince stadium with a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Everton, reportedly interested in signing the Champions League winner.

Niyi Iyanda

