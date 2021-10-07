RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Gavi the 'future' after becoming Spain's youngest ever player, says Luis Enrique

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Gavi is the youngest player in the history of the Spanish national team

Gavi is the youngest player in the history of the Spanish national team Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Gavi is the youngest player in the history of the Spanish national team Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Luis Enrique said that Gavi is Spain's "future and present" after the Barcelona midfielder became the national team's youngest ever player in Wednesday's Nations League win over Italy.

Recommended articles

At 17 years and 62 days old, Gavi broke an 85-year-old record when he to took the San Siro field for the 2-1 victory which put Spain in Sunday's final and ended the Azzurri's world record 37-match unbeaten run.

He showed composure alongside Barca teammate Sergio Busquets and Luis Enrique is convinced not only that he has a long future with La Roja, but that he can slot in right now.

"He's a player who can play between the lines, doesn't lose ball, has good technique, and is physical," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We knew what he would bring; personality, willingness to play, courage. Nothing is too much for him. He is a very complete player.

"He can be the future of this team, but he can also be its present too because he has the personality to play at this level."

Gavi broke the record held by Angel Zubieta Redondo, who donned the Spain jersey for the first time in a 1936 friendly against Czechoslovakia when 17 years and 284 days old.

He was named in the starting line-up for the match despite only having five La Liga appearances to his name, and match-winner Ferran Torres also praised his maturity on the field.

"He's young, and off the pitch he's quiet, almost timid and shy," said Torres, who scored both of Spain's goals.

"But we saw on the pitch what kind of player he can be."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

William Troost-Ekong talks about playing against Ronaldo and Messi and captaining the Super Eagles on Ben Foster's podcast

William Troost-Ekong says playing at the World Cup is his favourite Super Eagles moment (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)