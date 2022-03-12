'The GOAT' - Gary Neville crowns Cristiano Ronaldo after record-breaking hat-trick against Tottenham

Ronaldo scored a match-winning hat-trick against Antonio Conte's side to take his overall goal tally to 807, in the process becoming the all-time highest goalscorer in FIFA history.

Ronaldo put the Red Devils ahead in the 12th minute and twice cancelled out Harry Kane's equaliser and Harry Maguire's own goal to give Manchester United the three points.

Speaking in the aftermath of the match, Gary Neville described the Portuguese captain as a 'sensational superstar' and 'definitely the greatest goalscorer.'

Neville said: "He is absolutely incredible. The greatest goalscorer of all time.

"He’s just gone and headed it like a non-league centre-back. He gets up early above Doherty, the challenge is there, the technique, power in the head, absolutely sensational, what a player.

"The first one is absolutely magnificent, classic centre-forward goal, poacher. This one [third] magical, it really is. A player that is so special, so skilful, all talent in the world and heads it like an old fashioned centre-forward.

"The belief he has about himself. He’s in the twilight of his career, he is absolutely sensational, a superstar in a modern game, one of the greatest football players and definitely now the greatest goalscorer. Harry Maguire will be a relieved man as will Ralf Rangnick. They owe it all today to Cristiano Ronaldo."