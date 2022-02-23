Lineker hails 'ridiculously good' Thiago Silva after Chelsea set European record ahead of Liverpool

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic got on the scoresheet as Chelsea recorded a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Round-of-16 fixture with the Ligue 1 side at Stamford Bridge.

Imago

The clean sheet means Chelsea became the first English team to not concede a goal in five consecutive home matches in the Champions League.

Lineker believes Silva is cheating time

Lineker believes that Silva is defying the concept of ageing after the Brazilian centre-back played a crucial role in the Blues' defensive shutout on Tuesday night.

In a couple of tweets on his personal Twitter account, Lineker said: "How good is Thiago Silva? I’ll answer that myself: ridiculously good.

"A wonderful defender who’s defying Father Time.”

AFP

The 37-year-old defender has been in imperious form for Chelsea this season, playing in all but four league matches despite an increasing case of minor injuries.