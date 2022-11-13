Garnacho: 'What a player' - Ivorian wonderkid Amad gushes over Manchester United hero vs Fulham

Ivorian youngster Amad Diallo has reacted to the latest performance from his Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho.
Amad, who is winning hearts on loan in the Championship, could not hide his admiration for his teammate at Old Trafford.
Amad couldn't hide his admiration for the Argentine superstar following another impressive match-winning display for the Red Devils.
Garnacho was a super-sub once again as United secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening.
With the game evenly poised at 1-1 and both teams looking likely to settle for a share of the spoils, the 18-year-old came off the bench in the last 18 minutes and scored the decisive winner in added time to give United all three points.
Amad praises Garnacho
Following the goal from Garnacho against Fulham, Amad couldn't keep his admiration to himself.
The 20-year-old took to his Instagram story to react to Garnacho's latest performance for the Red Devils.
"What a player," the talented Ivorian posted on his story moments after the game.
Amad is on loan at the Championship club, Sunderland, where he has become a fan favourite following impressive performances for the club.
The on-loan United star has scored three goals and assisted 1 in the Championship this season for Sunderland.
Garnacho scores first Premier League goal
Garnacho's stock at Manchester United is on the rise after another outstanding performance from the bench.
The Argentine youngster came on against Fulham and scored the winner to save Erik Ten Hag's United their blushes against a spirited Fulham side.
It was the second consecutive game Garnacho has impacted from the bench. Three days ago, he was the saviour as Utd came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the EFL Cup. Garnacho assisted two of the goals.
His goal against Fulham was his first in the Premier League in only his third outing for the club.
