Fans remember me only for relegation - Southgate

Damola Ogungbe

Gareth Southgate led Middlesbrough to relegation during the 2008/09 season

Gareth Southgate is eyeing a return to club football after his role with the England national team
Gareth Southgate is eyeing a return to club football after his role with the England national team

England national team coach Gareth Southgate has hinted at a possible return to club management after his role with the Three Lions. Southgate believes that he has unfinished business in the Premier League to redeem his legacy.

The 51-year-old manager noted that his time in club football is only remembered for leading his team to relegation and he would want to correct that. Southgate was in charge of Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009, overseeing 151 games with a 29.8% win rate that saw the club relegated during the 08/09 season.

Gareth Southgate lost 63 out of 151 matches when he was the coach at Middlesbrough
Gareth Southgate lost 63 out of 151 matches when he was the coach at Middlesbrough AFP

Southgate told Daily Mail that the time would come when he would be able to prove people wrong.

"There is the obvious challenge because people view my club management purely through the eyes of a relegation. There is the obvious part of you that wants to prove people wrong. There will be a day when I do that, I'm sure," he said.

Southgate recently signed a two-year contract extension with the England national team that will see him take charge of the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024. The Watford-born manager reiterated his joy at leading the team and hopes to be successful with the forthcoming tournaments.

Southgate took England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020
Southgate took England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020 AFP

Southgate said: "I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to increase our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. We have a great opportunity in front of us."

The 51-year-old manager is the only manager after Sir Alf Ramsey to have taken the national team to a major final, picking up silver during the Euro 2020 earlier this summer. Southgate will be going to Qatar 2022 intending to go at least two places better than his fourth-place finish at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

