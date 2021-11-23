Fans remember me only for relegation - Southgate

The 51-year-old manager noted that his time in club football is only remembered for leading his team to relegation and he would want to correct that. Southgate was in charge of Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009, overseeing 151 games with a 29.8% win rate that saw the club relegated during the 08/09 season.

Southgate told Daily Mail that the time would come when he would be able to prove people wrong.

"There is the obvious challenge because people view my club management purely through the eyes of a relegation. There is the obvious part of you that wants to prove people wrong. There will be a day when I do that, I'm sure," he said.

Southgate recently signed a two-year contract extension with the England national team that will see him take charge of the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024. The Watford-born manager reiterated his joy at leading the team and hopes to be successful with the forthcoming tournaments.

Southgate said: "I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to increase our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. We have a great opportunity in front of us."