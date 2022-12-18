Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak

Southgate set to stay on

Despite the disappointment in Qatar, it is clear that Southgate retains the backing of the FA. He feels the climate is very different from the negativity that followed the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Southgate said in June he would not overstay his welcome and said after the defeat to France that he was “conflicted” about whether to continue in light of the various several disappointing moments.

AFP

What next for Southgate?