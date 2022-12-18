Southgate had previously said he would take time to weigh up whether he had the energy to carry on in the demanding role of England manager.
Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak
Gareth Southgate has decided to continue as England head coach after taking time to consider his future
Despite the disappointment in Qatar, it is clear that Southgate retains the backing of the FA. He feels the climate is very different from the negativity that followed the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.
Southgate said in June he would not overstay his welcome and said after the defeat to France that he was “conflicted” about whether to continue in light of the various several disappointing moments.
What next for Southgate?
Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and to within a penalty shootout of winning the Euros. He has a contract that runs till 2024 and he will be hoping to finally lead England to international success.
