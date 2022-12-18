ADVERTISEMENT

Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak

Gareth Southgate has decided to continue as England head coach after taking time to consider his future

Southgate had previously said he would take time to weigh up whether he had the energy to carry on in the demanding role of England manager.

Despite the disappointment in Qatar, it is clear that Southgate retains the backing of the FA. He feels the climate is very different from the negativity that followed the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Southgate said in June he would not overstay his welcome and said after the defeat to France that he was “conflicted” about whether to continue in light of the various several disappointing moments.

England suffered a disappointing exit to France in the quarter-final of the World Cup
England suffered a disappointing exit to France in the quarter-final of the World Cup AFP

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and to within a penalty shootout of winning the Euros. He has a contract that runs till 2024 and he will be hoping to finally lead England to international success.

