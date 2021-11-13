Southgate downplays contract extension, focused on World Cup qualification

Southgate's side recorded a 5-0 victory against Albania on Friday night, putting them just one point from World Cup qualification.

The Three Lions' boss has guided England through an impressive 2021 calendar year, recording fourteen victories, three draws, and just one loss whilst leading the 1966 wordl champions to second place at the Euros. The 51-year-old is expectedly in line for an extension on his contract which expires in July 2022.

AFP

However, the manager says that his attention is squarely on getting England to the World Cup and nothing more. Southgate told ITV that rumours about an impending contract extension are an 'irrelevance' to him as he's still under one contract.

"We need a point. We're not done and it would be wrong for my attention to be anywhere else but that. My job is to get this team into a World Cup and then we can look at everything else after that," Southgate said.

"It's an irrelevance for me. I'm under contract, I'm not out of contract and I'm very well supported here, I've said that all along. My focus is just getting this qualification done and everything else can wait."

The Watford-born manager is expected to be handed a two-year extension to his present contract. This will keep him in charge of the Three Lions till the end of Euro 2024 scheduled for 14th June - 14th July 2024.

England performs better under pressure - Southgate

Reflecting on Friday's big win against Albania, Southgate suggested that October's 1-1 draw against Hungary put the team under pressure, subsequently bringing out the best in them. The manager noted that the importance of securing World Cup qualification weighed a lot on the team.

AFP

"I think we're best when we have an edge. We didn't produce what we should against Hungary and we wanted to put that right. We had a game tonight to put us on the verge of qualification for a World Cup, it's as simple as that," he told Sky Sports News.

"The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time. It's always difficult to maintain that when you're so far ahead, there's so much adrenaline just before half-time. We were still professional in the second half, but unfortunately we couldn't give the crowd more goals.

"Tonight we were too athletic, too strong and our quality with the ball in the first half - bar two or three errors which could have been more costly - the first half was very good football. We were very composed playing through pressure of the opponents and we were creative in the final third. We created more chances than we scored."

San Marino to cap off an impressive 2021 for England

The manager was quick to look forward to Tuesday's last World Cup qualifying fixture against San Marino as the perfect way to finish business for the calendar year. The Three Lions picked up a comfortable 5-0 first-leg victory against the group's bottom dwellers in March, and Southgate hopes his team can go there and give the England fans something to cheer ahead of Christmas.

"We've got to put on a performance [against San Marino] that is aligned with how we've approached the whole year. I think we're 18 games this calendar year and the one loss was on penalties, so in terms of our confidence and belief in what we're doing during matches, we've been in a really good position and we've got to continue that. We have to go there and put in a performance that finishes the job and gives everyone something to enjoy internationally going into Christmas," he concluded.