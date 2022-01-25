Game's up: Egyptian arrested for taking footballer's place at exam

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Egypt's forward Mostafa Mohamed reacts during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon, on January 19, 2022

Egypt's forward Mostafa Mohamed reacts during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon, on January 19, 2022 Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard
Egypt's forward Mostafa Mohamed reacts during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 football match between Egypt and Sudan in Cameroon, on January 19, 2022 Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

A young Egyptian man scored an own goal by pretending to take a university exam for professional footballer Mostafa Mohamed, currently playing for the Pharaohs in the Africa Cup of Nations, state media said.

Recommended articles

The imposter was arrested.

Mohamed, 24, is in Cameroon with the Egyptian national team which has made it to the last-16 stage of the African competition, while back home national exams are taking place this week.

Mohamed, a forward for Turkey's Galatasaray, is registered at the Cairo institution. But a campus official noticed that Mohamed wasn't the one sitting the exam and filed a judicial complaint.

State media quoted the impersonator, whose true identity has yet to be revealed, as saying that he was merely "helping a friend" and had "already taken three exams instead of Mostafa Mohamed".

Many on social media in football-mad Egypt, the Arab world's most populous nation, poked fun at the incident.

One Twitter user called it "the stupidest crime in the 20th and 21st century" and said: "The 100 million Egyptians following football across the continent know that Mostafa Mohamed is in Cameroon."  

It was unclear if the footballer had asked the other man to take his place, or what the penalty would be.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Game's up: Egyptian arrested for taking footballer's place at exam

Game's up: Egyptian arrested for taking footballer's place at exam

AFCON 2021: Rating all Super Eagles players' performances in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: Rating all Super Eagles players' performances in Cameroon

AFCON quarter-final moved to another stadium after deadly crush

AFCON quarter-final moved to another stadium after deadly crush

Deflated Super Eagles land in Abuja, promise to be back after AFCON2021 disappointment

Deflated Super Eagles land in Abuja, promise to be back after AFCON2021 disappointment

Germany defender Suele poised to leave Bayern Munich - reports

Germany defender Suele poised to leave Bayern Munich - reports

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo