Galatasaray turn to former Manchester City assistant Torrent

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Domenec Torrent was assistant coach at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before managing Brazil's Flamengo

Domenec Torrent was assistant coach at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before managing Brazil's Flamengo Creator: RODRIGO BUENDIA
Domenec Torrent was assistant coach at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before managing Brazil's Flamengo Creator: RODRIGO BUENDIA

Galatasaray on Tuesday named former Manchester City assistant coach Domenec Torrent as manager, tasked with saving a season that has seen the Istanbul side slip out of title contention.

Recommended articles

The 23-time Turkish champions have had a dire run, losing three of their last five matches and slipping into the bottom half of the table.

They parted ways with veteran coach Fatih Terim on Monday, two days after they were booed and whistled while losing 1-0 at home to minnows Giresunspor.

Terim had gained hero status by leading Galatasaray to a UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup double in 2000, making them the first Turkish side to lift European trophies.

But his Spanish successor Torrent, 59, has enjoyed a pedigreed career of his own working at some of the world's biggest clubs.

He served as assistant coach at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City between 2008 and 2018.

His first managing assignment came in the United States, where he guided New York City FC to first place in the Eastern Conference in 2019.

Torrent then moved to Brazil, briefly managing Brazilian giants Flamengo in 2020.

"We first met with Domenec Torrent to be Fatih Terim's assistant. Then we decided that he should become a coach," Galatasaray president Burka Elmas told reporters.

"There will also be a Turkish assistant in Torrent's team," added Elmas, trying to head off social media criticism that one of Turkey's most storied clubs was looking for foreign assistance.

Terim, 68, was a former Galatasaray defender who rejoined the club as manager for a third time in 2017, leading them to two more championship titles.

Galatasaray finished an agonising second last season, level on points with eternal Istanbul rivals Besiktas, but losing the title on goal difference.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Algeria vs S/Leone player ratings as Mohamed Kamara shines

AFCON 2021: Algeria vs S/Leone player ratings as Mohamed Kamara shines

Spurs boss Conte holds 'productive' meeting over new signings

Spurs boss Conte holds 'productive' meeting over new signings

Galatasaray turn to former Manchester City assistant Torrent

Galatasaray turn to former Manchester City assistant Torrent

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

AFCON 2021: Algeria’s struggles against Sierra Leone offers hope to the rest of Africa

AFCON 2021: Algeria’s struggles against Sierra Leone offers hope to the rest of Africa

AFCON 2021: Holders Algeria slip up against stubborn Sierra Leone

AFCON 2021: Holders Algeria slip up against stubborn Sierra Leone

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.