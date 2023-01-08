Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray punished toothless Fenerbahce thrice to win 3-0 in the Intercontinental Derby.
Icardi, Mata, Batshuayi, and Mertens amongst other familiar names involved in Galatasaray's 3-0 win against Fenerbahce.
Fenerbahce hosted this instalment of the derby at their Sukru Saracoglu stadium, but their advantage meant little on the day.
Galatasaray scored first in the 32nd minute thanks to a strike from Sergio Oliveira, only four minutes after he was booked for dissent, the fourth yellow card at the time, in the feisty derby.
Fenerbahce dominated possession but could not do much with it. The game dragged on with no goals until later in the second-half.
PSG loanee Mauro Icardi found Kerem Akturkoglu just before the 80th minute for the game's second goal.
Icardi went from provider to scorer, as he found the back of the net very late in the game, in the 90+10 minute.
