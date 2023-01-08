ADVERTISEMENT

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Icardi, Mata, Batshuayi, and Mertens amongst other familiar names involved in Galatasaray's 3-0 win against Fenerbahce.

ISTANBUL - Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray AS celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray
ISTANBUL - Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray AS celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray

Galatasaray punished toothless Fenerbahce thrice to win 3-0 in the Intercontinental Derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Fenerbahce hosted this instalment of the derby at their Sukru Saracoglu stadium, but their advantage meant little on the day.

Galatasaray scored first in the 32nd minute thanks to a strike from Sergio Oliveira, only four minutes after he was booked for dissent, the fourth yellow card at the time, in the feisty derby.

Fenerbahce dominated possession but could not do much with it. The game dragged on with no goals until later in the second-half.

PSG loanee Mauro Icardi found Kerem Akturkoglu just before the 80th minute for the game's second goal.

Icardi went from provider to scorer, as he found the back of the net very late in the game, in the 90+10 minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ISTANBUL - Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray AS celebrates his goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray

    Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

  • NPFL 2023: Akwa United 0-2 Bendel Insurance

    NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

  • Social media reactions as Manchester City humiliate Chelsea in FA Cup

    WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

Recommended articles

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray run riot against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental Derby

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

NPFL: History repeats itself as newly-promoted Bendel Insurance serve Akwa United heartbreak in Uyo

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'Potter In, Potter Out' - Mixed Reactions as relentless Manchester City boot 'toothless' Chelsea out of FA Cup

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Dior shows off new PSG Champions League collection

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

Onuachu and Paintsil shine as Genk trump Club Brugge

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic clinches 92nd career-winning title in Adelaide

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined