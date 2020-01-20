Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru is making progress towards his second debut for Galatasaray following his return to training after a bout of illness.

Onyekuru was hospitalised for more than a week in Turkey due to malaria just after he sealed a loan move back to his former club Galatasaray.

After being released from the hospital, the 22-year-old was at the stands to watch Galatasaray's 2-1 home win over Denizlispor on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Henry Onyekuru is ready to make his second debut for Galatasaray (Galatasaray) Instagram

The Nigeria international is now expected to be fit for Galatasaray's Turkish Cup home clash against Rizespor on Thursday, January 23.

Onyekuru returned to Galatasaray after his underwhelming six months at Monaco. The Nigerian first played for Galatasaray while on loan from Everton in the 2018/2019 season.

Onyekuru scored 16 goals in all competitions to help Galatasaray to a league and cup double that season.

He then joined on a permanent deal before his return on loan again to Turkey.