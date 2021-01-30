Nigerian forward Gabriel Okechukwu, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), has moved to Japan to continue his career.

Okechukwu signed a three-year deal with Consadole Sapporo FC who play in the Japanese topflight. According to reports, the Nigerian player joined the Japanese side from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in a deal worth €824,000.

The Nigerian striker had spent last year on loan at SC Chabab Mohammedia, where he made only seven appearances.

The 26-year-old was part of Akwa United that beat Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties in the Aiteo Cup final 2017.

He moved to Wydad Casablanca in 2018 and helped the Moroccan giants win the Brotola League title the following season.

The former Karpaty Lviv and St. George forward has four caps for the Super Eagles B team with two goals.

He was a key part of the team that reached the CHAN final in 2017 where they lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco.