Manchester City through to quarter final despite boring goalless draw

Niyi Iyanda
Gabriel Jesus saw his goal ruled out for offside in Manchester City's draw against Sporting in the Champions League.

Manchester City were held to a goalless draw in the Champions league
Manchester City were held to a goalless draw in the Champions league

Manchester City was held to a 0-0 draw by Sporting, ending a run of six straight home victories in the Champions League knockout stages.

The visitors could have gone ahead in the 20th minute when Algerian forward Islam Slimani latched onto a great ball from the right-wing, but Aymeric Laporte marshalled him away from the goal.

Aymeric Laporte marshalled Islam Slimani away from his goal
Aymeric Laporte marshalled Islam Slimani away from his goal IMAGO / Focus Images

As expected, City was dominant all through, with Pep Guardiola's men seeing upwards of 70% possession at some points in the first half, but for all their dominance, goal-scoring chances seemed few and far between.

Raheem Sterling came close to opening the scoring in the 40th minute, but his effort was not enough to beat Andan in the Sporting goal.

Pep guardiola went into halftime struggling to believe the scores were still level
Pep guardiola went into halftime struggling to believe the scores were still level IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pep Guardiola looked to force the breakthrough with some changes from the bench. Substitute Riyad Mahrez seamlessly took down a switched pass and drove into the box, before sending a low pass for Gabriel Jesus, who finally opened the scoring.

Gabriel Jesus saw his opener ruled out by VAR
Gabriel Jesus saw his opener ruled out by VAR IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jesus' joy was short-lived as VAR chalked off the goal for offside, and just like that, the scores were level again.

In a very confusing development, Guardiola replaced a seemingly fine Ederson with veteran bench warmer Scott Carson. The 36-year-old was called into action almost immediately when Paulinho broke free and let off a powerful shot, which Carson turned behind the goal.

Carson justified his inclusion in the matchday squad with a brilliant save to deny Paulinho
Carson justified his inclusion in the matchday squad with a brilliant save to deny Paulinho IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In stoppage time Manchester City looked to steal the victory with wave, after wave of attacks.

John Stones rose highest to connect with a good corner kick, but his effort was over the bar. Raheem Sterling had an even better chance when he lost his marker inside the box, only to narrowly miss the target with a scuffed shot.

Raheem Sterling would have to explain his last minute miss to his teammates
Raheem Sterling would have to explain his last minute miss to his teammates IMAGO / News Images

Despite the result, Manchester City still qualify for the quarter-final thanks to their dominant 5-0 win in the first leg.

Manchester City must put this result behind them and now prepare for their game away to Crystal Palace on March 14.

