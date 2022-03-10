Manchester City through to quarter final despite boring goalless draw

The visitors could have gone ahead in the 20th minute when Algerian forward Islam Slimani latched onto a great ball from the right-wing, but Aymeric Laporte marshalled him away from the goal.

As expected, City was dominant all through, with Pep Guardiola's men seeing upwards of 70% possession at some points in the first half, but for all their dominance, goal-scoring chances seemed few and far between.

Raheem Sterling came close to opening the scoring in the 40th minute, but his effort was not enough to beat Andan in the Sporting goal.

Pep Guardiola looked to force the breakthrough with some changes from the bench. Substitute Riyad Mahrez seamlessly took down a switched pass and drove into the box, before sending a low pass for Gabriel Jesus, who finally opened the scoring.

Jesus' joy was short-lived as VAR chalked off the goal for offside, and just like that, the scores were level again.

In a very confusing development, Guardiola replaced a seemingly fine Ederson with veteran bench warmer Scott Carson. The 36-year-old was called into action almost immediately when Paulinho broke free and let off a powerful shot, which Carson turned behind the goal.

In stoppage time Manchester City looked to steal the victory with wave, after wave of attacks.

John Stones rose highest to connect with a good corner kick, but his effort was over the bar. Raheem Sterling had an even better chance when he lost his marker inside the box, only to narrowly miss the target with a scuffed shot.

Despite the result, Manchester City still qualify for the quarter-final thanks to their dominant 5-0 win in the first leg.