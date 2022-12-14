ADVERTISEMENT

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Gunners could be without their Brazilian forward for up to three months after he went under the knife

Gabriel Jesus.
Gabriel Jesus.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been dealt a further blow after Gabriel Jesus could be set for an extended time off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Jesus is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery earlier this month on his knee.

Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee
Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee AFP

The forward picked up an injury during his time with the Brazilian national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jesus, who has been a key part of Arsenal's resurgence this season since his move from Manchester City, suffered a knee injury during Brazil's final group game against Cameroon at the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal on October 30, 2022.
Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal on October 30, 2022. AFP

He is now facing a three-month absence from competitive football after undergoing surgery following his return to the Emirates from Qatar.

According to Football London, Jesus's personal trainer has provided an injury update on the 25-year-old.

Posting on his Instagram page, Andre Cunha stated that the Arsenal forward has a diffcult journey ahead of recovery.

Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal fans dreaming of the PL title.
Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal fans dreaming of the PL title. AFP

"First week. A big journey awaits," Cunha posted per Football.London. "Tough, difficult and uncomfortable, you can bet it is! Transformer? You can bet it will!"

"Feeding your heart with the vision of the future, living in the present and celebrating the short term achievements is key. Goals set and goals achieved, and so it will be, week by week, always doing a little more. Let's go, we're getting closer @dejesusoficial! WE FOLLOW."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

  • Top 10 social media moments from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar

    QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

  • Morocco will be looking to shock France tonight.

    QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history