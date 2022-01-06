Manchester United: Sell Cristiano Ronaldo and play Greenwood - Agbonlahor

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season but Agbonlahor believes Greenwood can match the 36-year-old's tally

Greenwood Ronaldo
Greenwood Ronaldo

Former Aston Villa striker has made a shocking call for Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo next summer. The ex-England international believes that Mason Greenwood could as well score the goals that Ronaldo brings to the team.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goal scorer this season, having scored 14 goals in all competitions so far. The trio of Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho has scored only 10 ten goals cumulatively this season.

However, Agbonlahor believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a mistake in bringing Ronaldo back, with his arrival allegedly affecting the performance of other players such as Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes' impact has waned since Cristiano Ronaldo joined United
Bruno Fernandes' impact has waned since Cristiano Ronaldo joined United AFP

"You've seen the difference in Fernandes since Ronaldo has come in. Before Ronaldo came in, Fernandes was the main man. Now Ronaldo's the main man," he told Football Insider.

'There's going to be tension there. If you look at the whole situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know he made a mistake by bringing Ronaldo in, simple as that.

Agbonlahor noted that Ronaldo's return to the team is blocking the path of younger attacking players at the club. He suggested that Ralf Rangnick should let the Portuguese captain go as soon as possible and use an English front three consisting of Greenwood, Rashford, and Sancho.

Agbonlahor wants Rashford and Greenwood in Manchester United's starting XI
Agbonlahor wants Rashford and Greenwood in Manchester United's starting XI AFP

Agbonlahor explained: "Yes, Ronaldo has scored but he's scored goals that Greenwood would have scored, Rashford would have scored in that position.

"For me, I would let Ronaldo go in the summer. Let Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford play together."

Ronaldo has been an ever-present in Manchester United's team list this season, starting all but two Premier League games for the Red Devils. The former Juventus forward signed a two-year deal with Manchester United and is expected to remain at Old Trafford till 2023 at least.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

'He won nine rounds I won three' - Anthony Joshua reveals strategy to beat Usyk in rematch

'He won nine rounds I won three' - Anthony Joshua reveals strategy to beat Usyk in rematch

Manchester United: Sell Cristiano Ronaldo and play Greenwood - Agbonlahor

Manchester United: Sell Cristiano Ronaldo and play Greenwood - Agbonlahor

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th

Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th

5 players who could be playing their last AFCON in Cameroon

5 players who could be playing their last AFCON in Cameroon

Trending

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)