Manchester United: Sell Cristiano Ronaldo and play Greenwood - Agbonlahor

Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goal scorer this season, having scored 14 goals in all competitions so far. The trio of Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho has scored only 10 ten goals cumulatively this season.

Ronaldo brought tension to Manchester United dressing room

However, Agbonlahor believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a mistake in bringing Ronaldo back, with his arrival allegedly affecting the performance of other players such as Bruno Fernandes.

"You've seen the difference in Fernandes since Ronaldo has come in. Before Ronaldo came in, Fernandes was the main man. Now Ronaldo's the main man," he told Football Insider.

'There's going to be tension there. If you look at the whole situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know he made a mistake by bringing Ronaldo in, simple as that.

Greenwood - Sancho - Rashford as United front three

Agbonlahor noted that Ronaldo's return to the team is blocking the path of younger attacking players at the club. He suggested that Ralf Rangnick should let the Portuguese captain go as soon as possible and use an English front three consisting of Greenwood, Rashford, and Sancho.

Agbonlahor explained: "Yes, Ronaldo has scored but he's scored goals that Greenwood would have scored, Rashford would have scored in that position.

"For me, I would let Ronaldo go in the summer. Let Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford play together."