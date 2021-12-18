He is another Pepe - Agbonlahor warns Arsenal against Martial move

AFP

According to Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley, the United striker is angling for a move away from Old Trafford in January due to limited playing time with the Red Devils. Martial has started only two Premier League games and made five further substitute appearances so far in the 2021/22 season.

Whilst the Gunners might be looking at replacing out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Frenchman, Agbonlahor has warned the London side to steer clear of Martial.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: "There’s something about Martial that I don’t really like. He turns up for one game but then misses three games."

IKIMAGES

The football pundit also likened the 26-year-old forward to another player on the Gunners payroll, Ivorian Nicholas Pepe. The former Lille player has fallen down the pecking order under Arteta, with Bukayo Saka cementing his place in the team ahead of Pepe.

"You could have another Pepe on your hands, I’d stay away from that if I was Arsenal. He’d probably be sulking if he went to Arsenal after being at Man United. I just don’t see that one happening," Agbonlahor explained.