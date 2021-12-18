RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

He is another Pepe - Agbonlahor warns Arsenal against Martial move

Damola Ogungbe

Martial wants out of Manchester United after falling behind Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the Red Devils pecking order

Anthony Martial and Nicholas Pepe
Anthony Martial and Nicholas Pepe

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Arsenal to turn their attention away from wantaway Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. Agbonlahor believes that the Frenchman would pose a problem to the Gunners as a result of his inconsistency.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, according to his agent
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, according to his agent AFP

According to Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley, the United striker is angling for a move away from Old Trafford in January due to limited playing time with the Red Devils. Martial has started only two Premier League games and made five further substitute appearances so far in the 2021/22 season.

Whilst the Gunners might be looking at replacing out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Frenchman, Agbonlahor has warned the London side to steer clear of Martial.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: "There’s something about Martial that I don’t really like. He turns up for one game but then misses three games."

Pepe has fallen out of the starting XI despite being the club's record signing
Pepe has fallen out of the starting XI despite being the club's record signing IKIMAGES

The football pundit also likened the 26-year-old forward to another player on the Gunners payroll, Ivorian Nicholas Pepe. The former Lille player has fallen down the pecking order under Arteta, with Bukayo Saka cementing his place in the team ahead of Pepe.

"You could have another Pepe on your hands, I’d stay away from that if I was Arsenal. He’d probably be sulking if he went to Arsenal after being at Man United. I just don’t see that one happening," Agbonlahor explained.

Pepe has played only 489 minutes of Premier League football this season, with one assist the only goal contribution the Ivorian has provided in that time. Martial has two years left on his contract with Manchester United but he will

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

