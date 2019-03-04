It’s really terrible news coming out from African football, Gabon specifically where a midfielder Herman Tsinga has collapsed and died during a local league game.

Tsinga was playing in a Gabonese Championnat D1 game for Akanda against FC Missile on Saturday, March 2 in Libreville when he collapsed in the 27th minute.

The 24-year-old lost consciousness when he collapsed and paramedics could not resuscitate him.

He was declared dead upon arrival in the hospital. The cause of death in not yet known.

The league match between Akanda and FC Missile was also abandoned to be played at a later time.

Both teams are in Group A of the four-group format of the Championnat D1. After just one game played, Missile top the group while Akanda are second.