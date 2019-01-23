Nigeria's under-15 junior men's football team, Future Eagles will take part in an eight nation invitational tournament known as the U16 International Dream Cup scheduled to hold in Japan.

The Future Eagles won a silver medal at the African Youth Games, with a 3-1 loss to Morocco in final.

They will have a chance to feature for on the world stage for the first time, and have accepted the invitation to showcase their talents on the world stage.

According to a report by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Future Eagles will compete with the best young teams in world football.

The Future Eagles will not be the only African team participating at the competition, as they will encounter Senegal who beat them in the AYG final.

Also at the competition will be France, Spain, Mali, Guinea and the Netherlands.

In the report Adewale Adeyinka the Team Administrator for the Future Eagles, stated that the members of the team have progressed to be part of the Nigeria U-17 men's team Golden Eaglets as they won the WAFU Zone B Championship in Niger Republic in September, 2018.

The competition is expected to start on Wednesday, June 12 till Sunday, June 16 in the city of Sendal.

He stated that members of the team are expected to feature at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON).