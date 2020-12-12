Fulham right-back Ola Aina has won Premier League's Goal of Month of with his left-footed stunner which he scored against West Brom on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Aina scored a curler from outside the area with his left foot to double Fulham's lead in the first half of that game against West Brom.

It was Aina's first-ever goal in the Premier League and also since he joined Fulham on loan from Italian side Torino.

That goal also sealed Fulham's first win of the ongoing season.

Aina's goal saw off competition from Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Southampton duo Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse, Brighton and Hove Albion's Solly March, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Leeds United's Raphinha.

The Nigerian is also the first Fulham player to win the Goal of the Month award since Andre Schurrle's triumph in January 2019.

The 24-year-old has made eight Premier League appearances for the Cottagers so far this season.