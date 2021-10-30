RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

From University Drop-out to Super Eagles Number 10 : The story of Joe Aribo

Seyi Alao Pulse Contributor

Joe Aribo is one of Nigeria’s most consistent players in Europe, and he's currently playing for Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

The midfielder played an important role in Glasgow Rangers title winning campaign in the 2019-2020, and he's currently attracting interest from Premier clubs, like Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Aribo is the kind of player every manager will be happy to have in their team, because of his work rate and excellent abilities on the ball.

Meanwhile, Aribo's quick rise to the top of football world came as a surprise to many people, but the midfielder revealed, he made many sacrifices to get to where is he is today.

Born Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo and he was born on the 21st of July 1996, in Camberwell, United Kingdom. Aribo started his career his football career with Kinetic Academy and from, before joining a non league football club, side Staines Town.

While playing for Staines, Aribo was also in the university, studying Sports Science and was hoping to make a big career out of it.

However, success with Staines earned him an invitation from Charlton Athletic in May 2016 after a successful trial, he signed his first professional contract with Charlton and later drop out of the University to focus on football.

At Charlton, he helped the team to win EFL League Championship playoffs where Charlton defeated 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium, before leaving for Rangers following the expiration of his contract.

After a series of good performance for the Gers, he was invited to the Super Eagles for the first time in October 2019.

He made his debut against Ukraine in Dnipro and scored in the 2-2 draw. His goal against Ukraine means he became the latest Nigerian players who scored on their International debut, after Teslim “thunder” Balogun, Brian Idowu, Julius Aghahowa, Finidi George, Victor Agali and Obafemi Martins.

He followed it up with another goal against the Selecao of Brazil in Singapore, and since then, Aribo has never looked back.

He's one of the stars Gernot Rohr will be banking on to help Nigeria win the 2019 African Cup of Nations and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

