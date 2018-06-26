From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

news

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

Vamos Mexico

Former US stalwart Landon Donovan's appeal for American fans to support arch-rival Mexico has not gone down well in some quarters. Since the US failed to qualify foir Russia, Donovan appeared in an advertisement holding up a scarf emblazoned "my other team is Mexico" and declaring "vamos Mexico!". Former US international Cobi Jones took umbrage: "There is something sacred about rivalries" and Taylor Twellman tweeted "I'd rather cut off my toe" than support Mexico. Donovan, who played in three World Cups for the United States, including a run to the 2002 quarter-finals, defended his call, saying no one should doubt "my heart bleeds red, white and blue". "I believe in supporting each other and building bridges, not barriers," said the player, adding that he grew up playing with Mexican teammates in East LA and this year played in Mexico's Liga MX.

'A huge hug'

Peru are out of contention but captain Paolo Guerrero says he wants to give his Australian counterpart Mile Jedinak "a huge hug" for signing a letter of support urging FIFA to allow the veteran forward to play at the World Cup as he fought a drugs ban. "I hope that we will cross paths so that we can have a quick chat," Guerrero told reporters ahead of Peru's Group C meeting with the Socceroos on Tuesday. "I am so, so terribly grateful to him for his support back then. As any footballer, I think it has to be like that among us footballers, we have to support each other. And I hope to give him a very huge hug... and thank him personally."

Proper pronunciation

Australian commentator Lucy Zelic has received a bizarre torrent of online abuse for insisting on pronouncing World Cup players' names correctly. Zelic works for SBS, a public broadcaster set up to cater for ethnic minorities, and said correct pronunciation was "about respecting the cultures we have in Australia". But her efforts have been derided as "annoying" and "insufferable" by Twitter trolls, prompting an emotional Zelic to hit back. "When I have had Colombians, for example, write to me and say, 'I've been living in Australia for 37 years, constantly having my name mispronounced has always been a difficulty for me, to have it pronounced correctly is really quite touching', that is why we do what we do at SBS," she said. Zelic also has her supporters, including Sabina Husic, who tweeted: "Only in Australia would a perfect storm of bogans crack it over someone pronouncing people's names CORRECTLY. Good on you @LucyZelic."

British beer alert

The British Beer and Pub Association has raised concerns that a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) will affect beer supplies amid increased demand as England fans head to their local to cheer on Gareth Southgate's men in Russia, the Daily Mirror reported. The BBPA estimate England fans will drink an extra 14 million pints at the pub during the tournament's group stages alone. The industry body, which represents brewers and about 20,000 pubs, said CO2 supplies were running low due to a combination of equipment failure and planned maintenance shutdowns at plants that produce the gas, which is used in drinks such as lager. "We will continue to monitor the situation carefully. However, given the time of year and the World Cup, this situation has arisen at an unfortunate time for the brewing industry," BBPA chief executive Brigid Simmonds told Sky News.