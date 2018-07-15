Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

From Maradona's antics to Neymar's theatrics - five World Cup moments

Football From Maradona's antics to Neymar's theatrics - five World Cup moments

A thrilling World Cup came to its conclusion as France beat Croatia in Sunday's final in Moscow, but there have been plenty of unusual incidents on the pitch and on the sidelines in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maradona celebrated wildly after Argentina's winning goal against Nigeria play

Maradona celebrated wildly after Argentina's winning goal against Nigeria

(AFP/File)

A thrilling World Cup came to its conclusion as France beat Croatia in Sunday's final in Moscow, but there have been plenty of unusual incidents on the pitch and on the sidelines in Russia.

Here, AFP Sport looks at five of the best offbeat stories from the 2018 World Cup:

Maradona's two-fingered salute

Diego Maradona will always be remembered as one of the greatest players of all-time for his exploits in 1986, but he became an increasing attraction for ridicule in Russia.

The 57-year-old made an obscene gesture from the VIP box to celebrate Argentina's dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria which sent them into the last 16, drawing plenty of criticism.

He still managed to keep himself in the limelight even after his country's exit at the hands of France, claiming that he would turn the team's fortunes around if named coach, and then being rebuked by FIFA after ranting about the officials following Colombia's loss to England.

Swiss double eagles

Xhaka celebrates his equalising goal in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia play

Xhaka celebrates his equalising goal in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia

(AFP/File)

A politically-charged group match between Switzerland and Serbia saw Swiss pair Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka fined by FIFA for celebrating their goals by making a pro-Kosovan 'double eagle' gesture which represents the Albanian flag.

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka and Liverpool's Shaqiri trace their roots to Kosovo, a former province of Serbia where thousands were killed and tens of thousands more chased from their homes during a 1998-1999 conflict between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian guerillas.

Anything Diego can do, Robbie Williams can too

Robbie Williams caused controversy during the opening ceremony play

Robbie Williams caused controversy during the opening ceremony

(AFP/File)

The tournament kicked off with Russia's 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia, but it was former Take That star Robbie Williams who grabbed headlines for showing his middle finger to a TV camera during his opening-ceremony performance.

No one is quite sure why the Englishman was so irate, especially considering he was invited to perform despite previously causing outrage in Russia with his song "Party Like a Russian".

Neymar theatrics

Neymar spent more time during the World Cup on the pitch than he did creating goals for Brazil play

Neymar spent more time during the World Cup on the pitch than he did creating goals for Brazil

(AFP/File)

Neymar dominated plenty of the World Cup build-up with his fight to overcome a foot injury, but it was his feigning of injury that saw him become the butt of many jokes.

The Brazilian star showed plenty of his talent, scoring twice as the five-time champions reached the quarter-finals, but consistently play-acted in apparent attempts to have opponents booked or sent off, even having a dive to win a penalty overturned by VAR.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio labelled the Paris Saint-Germain forward's antics in his team's last-16 loss to Brazil a "shame for football".

Photographer's professionalism

Mario Mandzukic helped AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet after he became engulfed by celebrating Croatians play

Mario Mandzukic helped AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet after he became engulfed by celebrating Croatians

(AFP/File)

AFP photographer Yuri Cortez found himself literally at the centre of Croatia's celebrations after their winning goal in the semi-final against England, but kept his cool to snap away.

Croatian goalscoring hero Mario Mandzukic helped Cortez to his feet after he became engulfed by the players, while centre-back Domagoj Vida even gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France...bullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Shehu Abdullahi
Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles star in the news for allegedly beating his wife
France midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph over Croatia by showing off his Shaku-Shaku skills on after the game.
Paul Pogba France midfielder celebrates World Cup with Shaku-Shaku
This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows water canon dispersing people during celebrations of the World Cup final between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris
Football Clashes, road accidents mar French World Cup partying
France forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy
Football World Cup 'just the beginning' for Mbappe-led France