Reigning Spanish LaLiga giants Barcelona have ﻿completed a move for Frenkie De Jong from Eredivisie side Ajax﻿, here are five things to know about the youngster.

1. Frenkie De Jong is 21-years-old

Frenkie De Jong was born in Arkel, the Netherlands on May 12, 1997, which makes him 21-year-old.

2. Previous clubs

Frenkie De Jong started his youth career at Eredivisie side Willem II in 2015 where he learned his trade to become a professional footballer.

In 2015 he was promoted from the Willem II youth team where he made two appearances before a transfer to Jong Ajax which is the second team of Eredivisie side Ajax.

He made over 46 appearances for Jong Ajax before he was promoted to the Ajax first team in 2016 and his performances earned him a move to Barcelona.

3. Frenkie De Jong and Netherlands

Frenkie was born in the Netherlands and started his youth career with their U-15 team in 2012.

He advanced to the Netherlands U-18 team where he made five appearances from 2014 till 2015.

He graduated to the U-19 team where he made six appearances and at the U-21 team he made two appearances before his debut for the senior team.

He played a pivotal role as the Netherlands advanced to the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

4. Style of play

The arrival of Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Germio, he has been compared to Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

De Jong has been compared to Xavi’s midfield partner Andres Iniesta who departed the Camp Nou last season.

He can play as a central, attacking and defensive midfielder as required by an instruction provided.

De Jong is compared to Iniesta due to his silky close control of the ball and variety in his range of passes, he is seen to be a suitable long-term partner for Arthur.

5. Awards

De Jong has been an outstanding performer for Ajax but is yet to win a collective title as PSV has dominated the Eredivisie.

He has an individual title as the Eerste Divisie Talent of the Season 2017 and was beaten by teammate Matthijs de Ligt who won the 2018 Golden Boy award.