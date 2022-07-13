Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United could collapse

The Red Devils already have a £56million deal in place to sign the 25-year-old, who has been former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag 's top transfer target since his appointment as United's new boss.

However, De Jong, has since made it clear of his desire to remain at Barcelona beyond this summer.

However, Barcelona's financial predicaments is actually forcing the Catalan giants to listen to offers.

Imago

ALSO READ : Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen

Although, Barcelona president Joan Laporta, last week at the unveiling of new signing Franck Kessie confirmed that Barcelona will do everything to grant De Jong's desire while also indicating that only an extraordinary situation could force Barcelona to sell the Frenchman.

Frenkie de Jong's transfer to Manchester United could 'collapse'

Red Devils chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough were also in Barcelona this week in the hopes of reaching a final agreement with Barcelona as their top target continues to fight tooth and nail in a bid to remain at the Camp Nou.

De Jong's refusal to take a pay cut is currently what's keeping him in the market, with the Barcelona seeking to cash in this summer.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, also reports that De Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, has informed club officials of his client's firm stance, having returned to pre-season training with his teammates on Monday.

Barcelona still owe De Jong £17m amid Manchester United interest

De Jong's departure viewed as a solution to pending problems at Barcelona, who still have other transfer targets in mind amid La Liga's stringent financial fair play rules.

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona coach Xavi, had previously labelled De Jong as unsellable last season, as the Catalans secured a second place in La Liga last season.

The 25-year-old Dutchman chose to defer his salary in order to help Barcelona survive the financial effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

To that effect Barcelona now owe him around £17million in unpaid wages.