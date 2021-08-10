French defender Raphael Varane has had his medicals ahead of Man United move

Varane is set to join Manchester United after the Premier League giants announced that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid last month.

AFP

The 28-year-old was pictured arriving at Manchester United’s Carrington training base before completing his medical and signing off the formalities before officially becoming their second signing of the summer after Jaden Sancho.

The France World Cup-winning defender’s arrival will bolster the defence of Manchester United and will very likely play alongside captain Harry Maguire for the coming campaign.

Varane has been training alone since he arrived in England while quarantining but is ready to resume training with his new teammates as early as Wednesday.