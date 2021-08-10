RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

French defender Raphael Varane has had his medicals ahead of Man United move

Steve Dede

Varane to Manchester United is almost done!

Raphael Varane was pictured at Carrington to have his medicals ahead of the Man United move (Daily Mail)
Raphael Varane was pictured at Carrington to have his medicals ahead of the Man United move (Daily Mail)

After completing his required quarantine days, French defender Raphael Varane has had his medicals ahead of his Manchester United move.

Varane is set to join Manchester United after the Premier League giants announced that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid last month.

The 28-year-old was pictured arriving at Manchester United’s Carrington training base before completing his medical and signing off the formalities before officially becoming their second signing of the summer after Jaden Sancho.

The France World Cup-winning defender’s arrival will bolster the defence of Manchester United and will very likely play alongside captain Harry Maguire for the coming campaign.

Varane has been training alone since he arrived in England while quarantining but is ready to resume training with his new teammates as early as Wednesday.

If he is registered quickly before Friday, the defender will be eligible for Manchester United’s opening game of the season on Saturday.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

