French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Versailles players celebrate after beating Bergerac on penalties in the French Cup quarter-finals

Versailles players celebrate after beating Bergerac on penalties in the French Cup quarter-finals Creator: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU
Versailles players celebrate after beating Bergerac on penalties in the French Cup quarter-finals Creator: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

Versailles might be far better known for its spectacular chateau than for its football team but the flourishing local club find themselves just 90 minutes away from a place in the French Cup final.

Recommended articles

The fourth-tier outfit from just outside Paris face Nice in the semi-finals on Tuesday as they dream of making it all the way to the tournament's climax at the Stade de France in May.

It is the second year running in which a team from France's regionalised, amateur fourth tier has made it to this stage of the national knockout competition, after unheralded Rumilly-Vallieres lost 5-1 to Monaco 12 months ago.

For Versailles, hopes of a monumental upset against a Nice side lying third in Ligue 1 were compromised when they were forced to give up home advantage and accept the offer from their opponents to play the semi-final on the Cote d'Azur.

Their own stadium does not meet the necessary standards to host the game, and attempts to find a venue in Paris proved fruitless, leaving Versailles with little choice.

It turns out the chateau is partly to blame.

The Palace of Versailles is one of the country's most-visited tourist attractions, but it is also a hindrance for the club.

Their little home ground, the Stade Montbauron, does not have good enough floodlighting to stage games at night and its close proximity to the chateau prevents them from installing pylons that might obscure the view of the UNESCO world heritage site.

However, Versailles were already forced to give up home advantage against Ligue 2 side Toulouse in the last 16, yet that did not stop them winning 1-0.

They then beat fourth-tier rivals Bergerac on penalties in the quarter-finals, with fans gathering to watch on a big screen in Versailles' market square.

It has been a dream run already, but they have not come up against top-flight opposition, until now.

"A few months ago most people in Versailles didn't even know there was a football team here but now they know there is more to the town than the chateau," said Jean-Luc Arribart, a former professional player and a pundit on French television who is the club's director general.

Versailles, with a locally-based property and construction firm as their majority shareholder, are top of their league and on course for promotion to the third division.

That is the priority, whatever happens in the Cup for a club where the likes of Thierry Henry and Hatem Ben Arfa spent time as youngsters.

"We can dream, but it would be a bit pretentious to imagine that we might win the Cup," said Arribart before their win in the quarter-finals.

Beating Nice, a club with ambitions of reaching the Champions League under the ownership of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, may prove beyond Versailles but this is hardly a park team.

While the club officially has amateur status, most players are paid to play.

Left-back Makan Traore is a former Paris Saint-Germain reserve team player who used to train with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and other superstars.

"One day I tried a backheel, gave the ball away and we lost the ball. I had Zlatan on my team and he just gave me a look," he remembered.

"I didn't enjoy the rest of the session but then afterwards he came up to me and kindly gave me some advice."

Nice, who knocked out holders PSG on penalties in the last 16, are aiming to win the Cup for the first time since 1997.

The other semi-final sees Nantes take on top-flight rivals Monaco.

French Cup semi-final fixtures

Tuesday (2000 GMT)

Nice v Versailles

Wednesday (2015 GMT)

Nantes v Monaco

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Versailles players celebrate after beating Bergerac on penalties in the French Cup quarter-finals Creator: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

    French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

  • Bad Market

    The biggest football betting upsets from Sunday

  • Gianluigi Buffon is an Italian football icon after winning a host of titles with Juventus and the 2006 World Cup Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

    Italy great Buffon extends Parma deal until 2024

Recommended articles

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

The biggest football betting upsets from Sunday

The biggest football betting upsets from Sunday

Italy great Buffon extends Parma deal until 2024

Italy great Buffon extends Parma deal until 2024

Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow to be thrown out of Europa League due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow to be thrown out of Europa League due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Made in Nigeria: Meet the 'doctor' with a heavy right hand

Made in Nigeria: Meet the 'doctor' with a heavy right hand

UFC champion Israel Adesanya TEAMS UP with Afrobeats superstar Davido in London [Video]

UFC champion Israel Adesanya TEAMS UP with Afrobeats superstar Davido in London [Video]

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho