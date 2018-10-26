Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Freiburg down highflyers M'gladbach

Football Freiburg down highflyers M'gladbach

Bundesliga highflyers Borussia Moenchengladbach came unstuck 3-1 at Freiburg on Friday with their in-form striker Alassane Plea unable to add to his record-challenging goal tally.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moenchengladbach's French forward Alassane Plea, pictured September 2018, has helped his team into second with eight goals in nine games and would have equalled a record if he had scored in the first five away games play

Moenchengladbach's French forward Alassane Plea, pictured September 2018, has helped his team into second with eight goals in nine games and would have equalled a record if he had scored in the first five away games

(AFP/File)

Bundesliga highflyers Borussia Moenchengladbach came unstuck 3-1 at Freiburg on Friday with their in-form striker Alassane Plea unable to add to his record-challenging goal tally.

The French forward has helped his team into second with eight goals in nine games and would have equalled a record if he had scored in the first five away games.

Thorgan Hazard did score in the first half from the penalty spot for M'gladbach to cancel out Nils Pietersen's opening minute spot kick.

Luca Waldsmicht put Freiburg into the lead just before the hour mark with Luca Hoeler adding another in the fourth minute of injury time.

The win lifted Freiburg into 11th.

On Saturday leaders Borussia Dortmund face a tough clash against Hertha Berlin while champions Bayern Munich will attempt to continue their mini-recovery after a four game winless run at Mainz.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet
2 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet
3 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to meeting Cardiff counterpart Neil Warnock
Football Klopp laughs off Warnock's 'mission impossible' claim
Tottenham Hotspur will play the remainder of their 2018 home games at Wembley following delays to the completion of their new stadium
Football Tottenham to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley
Barcelona's 'Clasico' matches against rivals Real Madrid have long been hot-ticket events in the Spanish league calendar
Football Spanish police arrest 7 over fake Barcelona 'El Clasico' tickets
Super Eagles
Gernot Rohr wants revenge against South Africa in 2019 AFCON qualifier
X
Advertisement